Santa makes early visit to West Springfield’s Mittineague Park

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa is making his rounds before Christmas day, visiting children at West Springfield’s Mittineague Park Sunday afternoon.

It’s a holiday tradition which began more than 40 years ago. Due to COVID protocols, children weren’t able to sit on Santa’s lap but that didn’t stop many kids from telling the big man what they want for Christmas.

“The first time it was magical,” Mark Maslak, a parent from West Springfield told 22News. “You always read the books, you watched the movies, Frosty the Snowman. When I was a kid, it was magical, it was a dream come true.”

Santa will be at the park every weekend afternoon right through, Thursday, December 23.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories