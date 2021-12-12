Santa makes early visit to West Springfield’s Mittineague Park

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa is making his rounds before Christmas day, visiting children at West Springfield’s Mittineague Park Sunday afternoon.

It’s a holiday tradition which began more than 40 years ago. Due to COVID protocols, children weren’t able to sit on Santa’s lap but that didn’t stop many kids from telling the big man what they want for Christmas.

“The first time it was magical,” Mark Maslak, a parent from West Springfield told 22News. “You always read the books, you watched the movies, Frosty the Snowman. When I was a kid, it was magical, it was a dream come true.”

Santa will be at the park every weekend afternoon right through, Thursday, December 23.