Santa spreads holiday cheer in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa stayed warm on a cold day waving to passing motorists in the Aldenville section of Chicopee Sunday.

Santa had picked a good spot at the Aldenville Commons on Grattan Street and McKinstry Avenue. His two hour visit was part of a citywide program to spread holiday cheer throughout the city of Chicopee this weekend.

“We traveled through the city in the back of a red pickup truck,” said Angela Brault-Klusman. She told 22News, “Today we decided were going to do the Chicopee Common with Santa Claus and give back to our community.”

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, announced Saturday that Santa did in fact get the COVID-19 vaccine. So, he is safe to deliver gifts this Christmas.