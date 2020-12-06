Santa visits local Holyoke dog park

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Once Santa was finished with breakfast in Holyoke, he rushed over to the Enfield Dog park as the star attraction there.

The pooches couldn’t wait to have their pictures taken with the man in the red suit. It’s a fundraiser to complete repairs to the popular dog park-which over the years has come to mean a great deal to Dog Owners and their pets.

Enfield Dog Park President, Karen Pugliese told 22News that Santa’s visit was much needed.

“Our Santa Claus nicely offered his services to come down and do a fundraiser for us. The Dog park was decimated,” said Pugliese.

The Enfield Dog park was damaged by Hurricane Isaias this past August, but those necessary repairs have been made.