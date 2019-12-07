SantaCon networking event held in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of holiday-clad young professionals gathered in downtown Springfield Friday night for an evening of jolly networking.

The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield hosted its third annual SantaCon Friday evening.

The event is meant to attract young professionals downtown.

Melissa Cuzzone, Newton Mass board member of YPS, told 22News the organization is growing rapidly in western Massachusetts as more and more look to meet other young professionals.

“YPS is designed to get young professionals in business out to network amongst each other in the Springfield region and were also branching out into the greater Springfield Pioneer Valley area,” said Cuzzone.

The event also benefitted the YPS Cares Foundation. The winner of the costume contest had the chance to choose a local non-profit to receive a donation.