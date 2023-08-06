SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 10-time Grammy-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Santana will be performing at the MassMutual Center in Springfield on Sunday.

The “1001 Rainbows” tour with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana makes his last tour stop at the MassMutual Center in Springfield on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. The tour is making 17 stops nationwide starting in May in New Orleans.

The concert will feature fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond in his 1001 Rainbows Tour, according to a news release from MGM Springfield.

Santana released his latest album in 2021 “Blessings and Miracles” featuring collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood, and others. He has won ten Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards, with a record-tying nine Grammy Awards for a single project for 1999’s Supernatural (including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Smooth”).

Tickets are available at the MassMutual Center Box Office, by phone at (413) 787-6600, or online at their website.