Santa’s House officially opens in West Springfield

Hampden County

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Park and Recreation Department has officially opened Santa’s House Sunday!

According to the West Springfield Park and Recreation Department’s Facebook page, Santa is scheduled to arrive at 2:00 p.m. at Mittineague Park located on 1695 Westfield Street. The house will be available for visitors until December 23.

Santa will arrive during the following hours:

  • Monday – Friday: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday – Sunday: 2:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Santa’s breaks are from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monetary donations are accepted to benefit Operation Santa, an organization that gives back to children and families in need during the holiday season.

