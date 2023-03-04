SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says he is disappointed with a state plan to relocate more than two dozen homeless families to a downtown hotel.

In a statement sent to 22News, Sarno said the city received notification late Friday afternoon from Undersecretary of Housing and Community Development Jennifer Maddox that the state plans to move 30 homeless families from outside western Massachusetts into the Holiday Inn Express on State Street.

Sarno says the decision was made “with no advance notice to the city and the complete lack of proper planning and follow-up information.”

The mayor is calling on Governor Maura Healey to reconsider the plan and to have further discussions with the city.

Sarno says that Springfield is already struggling to find proper housing for its own residents in need.