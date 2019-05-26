Sarno calls for public safety review hearing after shots fired outside of Moriarty’s Pub

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After shots were allegedly fired outside Moriarty’s Pub and Grill in Springfield Sunday, Mayor Sarno is calling on the city’s Licensing Attorney to take action.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to a report of shots fired outside of Moriarty’s Pub at 1 a.m. early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Police no one was hurt and there was no damage to the building.

Sarno issued a statement Sunday morning ordering Licensing Director Attorney Alesia Days, to call for a public safety review hearing after a “shots fired incident” outside of Moriarty’s Pub.

Sarno’s statement reads,

As I have done in the past with other troubled establishments, appropriate sanctions will be reviewed and considered all the way up to revocation of any and all licenses.”

Sarno told 22News his number one priority is public safety to all Springfield residents.

“So many a times that aggravates the bad guys and also the place where bad guys are harbored, and you know what I really don’t care,” he expressed.

The “shots fired incident” comes just a week after a stabbing victim was found outside of the Aquarius Club on State Street.

Sarno issued a statement the same night of the stabbing incident, addressing the issue of repeat violent offenders, and moving to shut down Club Aquarius.

“When patterns start to show up people start to get hurt,” Sarno said. “I mean you had Edwin Irizarry get shot twice last month.”

Although the owner of Club Aquarius said the May 19 stabbing had nothing to do with his club, Sarno said he’s had enough of these establishments not taking responsibility.

The multiple violent incidents in the city have also raised safety concerns among local residents. One Springfield resident told 22News, the growing number of shootings in the area draws cause for concern, especially as a parent.

“The concern is that it’s not only in the nightclubs,” Mitchell Johnson said. “I think I’ve heard of a couple that were just out in broad daylight so now it draws a concern of whether or not you want to send your kids outside just to play.”

Less than a week ago, Licensing DA Days responded to City Councilors’ comments on Club Aquarius saying, “While there have been a number of statements that suggest that the fate of their licenses have been decided, there has not been any decision on what, if any, sanctions will be imposed.”

The License Commission said they’re waiting for police to complete their investigation into last weekend’s stabbing incident near Aquarius Club.

Springfield Police are also investigating the incident outside of Moriarty’s Pub.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you any updates as soon as we get them.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.