Sarno, Clapprood holding news conference to discuss changes following Department of Justice report

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood will be holding a news conference Thursday afternoon, to discuss changes that have been made to the department following a federal investigation into the department’s Narcotics Bureau.

The years-long investigation by the Department of Justice into the Narcotics Bureau found “a pattern or practice of using excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution.” U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling had said the department kept poor records on use-of-force, and failed to discipline officers who committed misconduct.

Mayor Sarno says the city has been making progress in working with the Department of Justice to make changes to the department. “We acknowledge what happened in the past should not have occurred- our goal is that this does not happen again- as we strive to have the best Police Department.”

Former Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Roderick Ireland was appointed as special counsel while the city implements changes to policy, training, and accountability systems within the Springfield Police Department, and on Wednesday, Sarno thanked Ireland for his advice and direction.

The news conference, which will also feature remarks from City Solicitor Ed Pikula, Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Talia Gee, is scheduled for 2:15 P.M. at Springfield City Hall. 22News will be covering the event, which you can watch streaming live on WWLP.com and on the 22News mobile app.