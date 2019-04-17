Sarno cracking down on ‘miscreant’ dirt bike, bicycle riders in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno is cracking down on dirt bike/bicycle riders who he says are jeopardizing the safety of residents.

In a news release sent to 22News, Sarno said he doesn’t have the patience for the riders who create dangerous public safety issues by harassing innocent drivers and pedestrians.

“Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood will be meeting with local, state and federal public safety officials to amp up an aggressive plan of attack. I have ordered this crackdown on these negative individuals’ disrespectful and very dangerous behaviors, to not only apprehend them, but also confiscate their dirt bikes and bicycles too,” Mayor Sarno said.

One Springfield resident said dirt bikes aren’t an uncommon site on Main Street.

“I notice them mostly going down towards the South End, usually about eight or nine of them,” said Vincent Littlejohn of Springfield. “It’s dangerous driving them around a lot of traffic like this down Main Street.”

This issue has also been occurring in other cities, including Chicopee. Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News there was an incident on March 30 where dirt bike riders were harassing and assaulting a woman and man in their car.

You can read Sarno’s full statement below:

