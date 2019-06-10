Amtrak returns to Union Station in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Union station took another leap forward Monday as the transportation hub of western Massachusetts.

Amtrak moved its ticket sales booth into Union Station’s grand concourse from its former site on Lyman street.

Now travelers will have direct access from Amtrak platforms to the main concourse.

Local and state officials gathered at Union Station in Springfield Monday morning to discuss Amtrak’s return to the station.

Congressman Richard Neal and Mayor Domenic Sarno described the move as improving the customer experience to the traveling public.

“The last piece that we’re really waiting for is for the new platform upstarts to open up and get the new engines and trains that carry service to the North of us,” said Kevin Kennedy, Springfield Chief Development Officer.

The raised platform will benefit disabled passengers. When this improvement is completed in a few weeks, passengers getting on or off the train, will no longer be forced to step up or down.

The Mayor and the congressmen expressed hope that in the future, there will be east and west service, which would connect Springfield to Boston.

According to City of Springfield Spokesperson, Marian Sullivan, a number of topics related to the return were discussed, including new Amtrak-specific features to the station and benefits to Springfield residents.

Congressman Richard Neal, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and Amtrak Assistant Vice President of Infrastructure Access and Investment Tom Moritz were in attendance.