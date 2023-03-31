SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan will announce the return of outdoor dining in Springfield along with a new grant program on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno, and CDO Tim Sheehan will announce outdoor dining in Springfield along with a new grant program to create new spaces or rehabilitate existing spaces for outdoor dining at Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill.

This program is directly funded by Springfield with $2.5 million of ARPA funds. The announcement is set to take place at Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill in Springfield on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Mayor Sarno says, “Outdoor dining has been a huge and successful program and my administration is proud to continue with this very successful and popular initiative for our dining establishments so that they can create more open spaces to enjoy the seasonable weather. To continue building upon this positive economic engine for our city, CDO Tim Sheehan and our dedicated team at Eco Dev will establish and administer this new grant program to assist local restaurants and nonprofit organizations with improving the ability of their patrons to dine and gather outdoors. This initiative, along with my administration’s ‘Prime the Pump’ and ARPA grants, has pumped in millions of dollars to not only help these establishments survive and stabilize during this COVID-19 pandemic but now thrive. Coupled with the many DPW infrastructure enhancements made to accommodate these establishments to increase outdoor spaces, walkability, and foot traffic, all helped many of our local restaurants during the pandemic continue to be business friendly.”