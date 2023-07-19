SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is set to announce a new round of ARPA funding awards later Wednesday morning.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan, and the City American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) team will announce Springfield’s 13th round of ARPA funding awards for new and small businesses, and nonprofits, including an update on the direct assistance for households at City Hall on Wednesday, according to the City of Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno states, “From when my administration made our first round of ARPA awards over one and a half years ago in December 2021, I am pleased to announce this thirteenth round of ARPA funding awards to continue to support and provide relief and assistance for our residents/households, small businesses, and nonprofits that were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The announcement will be held on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. at Springfield City Hall.