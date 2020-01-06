Sarno to be sworn-in for another term in Springfield; Vieau to take office in Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is Inauguration Day in multiple Western Massachusetts cities, with one community swearing-in a new mayor, and another celebrating its longest-serving executive.

Chicopee Mayor-elect John Vieau will be inaugurated during a ceremony at Elms College at 10:00 A.M. Vieau, Chicopee’s longtime City Council president, was elected mayor in November, defeating school administrator and former police officer Joe Morissette. He replaces Richard Kos, who has been in the office since 2014, and also previously served from 1997 to 2003.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno will be inaugurated for a fifth term in office. This will be his third four-year term (Sarno’s first two terms were two-year terms). First elected in 2007, Sarno becomes the longest-serving mayor in Springfield’s history.

Monday’s ceremonies in Springfield will begin at 10:00 A.M. at Symphony Hall. An Inaugural Gala for Mayor Sarno will be held on Saturday night at Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy.

Holyoke will also hold an inauguration ceremony for its City Council Monday at 10:00 A.M. The council will also elect its new president. Mayor Alex Morse is currently in the middle of a four-year term.

There are also inaugural ceremonies in Hampshire County Monday evening. In Amherst, a formal ceremony will be held to swear-in the School Committee, Housing Authority, and Library Board of Trustees.

Northampton will swear-in members of its City Council, School Committee, and Community Preservation Committee at 5:30 Monday night.