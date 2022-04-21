SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno will join with MLK Family Services Board Chairman Calvin Hill and other officials to announce the Martin Luther King Jr., Family Services 5th Annual Social Justice Awards event that will be honoring Ronn Johnson’s life and legacy.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Mayor Sarno states, “I am proud to join with MLK Family Services Board Chairman Calvin Hill and the MLK Family Services family as we kick off the 5th Annual Social Justice Awards ceremony. This year’s event is special as we honor and pay tribute to the life and legacy of the late Ronn Johnson. Ronn was a dear friend and a well-respected and beloved community leader who always gave back to our community. His family’s landmark initiative ‘The Brianna Fund’, named after his daughter, has aided numerous individuals and families faced with disability challenges to not only get by but more importantly thrive. Truly, Ronn’s legacy is living strong through us all.”

The free virtual awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at 3 Rutland Street and will celebrate and recognize the 2022 award honorees.