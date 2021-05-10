SAT Online Summer Institute for high school students offered by Westfield State University

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University will offer multiple sessions of its SAT Online Summer Institute for high school students, starting June 14.

In partnership with Educational Testing Consultants Inc., the SAT Online Summer Institute provides 20 hours of live, online instruction offered in multiple formats, including a condensed two-week session. Multiple sessions will be held, making it convenient for students to choose the time and format that works best for them to study and develop the essential test-taking skills needed to do well on the exam. Students receive an in-depth review of the exam content, strategies for improving their scores, and a comprehensive study plan.

The cost of the SAT Online Summer Institute is $499, which includes all books and materials as well as access to online resources through the end of the year. For more information, contact Brandon Fredette at bfredette@westfield.ma.edu or 413-572-8033. To register online for any of the available sessions, visit www.westfield.ma.edu/testprep.