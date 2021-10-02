Saturday is Dog Day at the Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday October 2nd is Dog Day at the Springfield Museums; from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

According to a statement from the Springfield Museums, the event costs $5 per dog for nonmembers or $2 per dog for members. All dogs are required to be on a leash for the event, and preregistration is required to attend. Those interested in preregistering for the event can do so on the Museum’s website.

“We love dogs at the Springfield Museums,” said Jenny Powers, Family Engagement Coordinator. “But usually only service dogs are allowed to visit the grounds. We wanted to give our canine friends a special opportunity to visit!”

The day’s festivities include:

Meet and greet with local trainers to learn about the variety of classes offered locally.

Learning how to spot the difference between feline and canine tracks.

Pet Photographer Sandy Skrocki will be available to take digital photos of your dog on a first come, first serve basis.

The event will be held on the North Lawn of the Springfield Museum located at 21 Edwards Street in

Springfield.