Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take-back Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-back Day here in Western Massachusetts.

You can empty your medicine cabinet of prescription drugs you’re no longer taking, and deposit them at designated locations throughout Western Massachusetts.

Each year thousands of pounds of prescription drugs are taken to sites in the Springfield area manned by D-E-A agents.

Lt. Manny Reyes of the Holyoke Police Department told 22News take-back days are designed to keep these prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.

“Out of desperation, they open up a medicine cabinet, they don’t know what it is, all it is to them is drugs,” said Lt. Reyes. “They have no idea what the reaction’s going to be, a lot of times can lead to overdose and possibly death.”

Disposing of unwanted prescription drugs goes on all year long at your community’s police department.

All departments have disposal boxes for a prescription medication you no longer need.