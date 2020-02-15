Saturday: Six Flags hosting job fairs for seasonal positions

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England will be hosting a job fair Saturday morning for the 2020 season that begins April 11.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.at the Human Resources building located at 1766 Main Street. Any candidate that accepts a position offer before 12:00 p.m. will receive one free admissions ticket that will be valid from April 11 through April 26.

Six Flags is looking to hire over 3,000 seasonal employees to fill up the following positions:

Rides

Admissions

Foodservice

Games

Entertainment (dancers, singers, performers, tech crew)

Lifeguards

Loss prevention

Cleanliness team

EMTs

Security officers

Retail and more

Positions start at $12.75 an hour with flexible schedules. Applicants must be at least 16-year-old and prepared for on the spot interviews. For questions and more information, contact Human Resources at 413-786-9300. ext. 3100.