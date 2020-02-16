Save on cars and more during Presidents’ Day weekend sales

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Presidents’ Day weekend is a popular time for many retail stores to have sales.

From furniture to appliance stores as well as many car dealerships, we have seen many advertisements and commercials leading up to this weekend. While people may not see as big of sales as say on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Presidents’ Day sales are a popular marketing tool for many big-name stores.

Last year, furniture store Raymour and Flanigan told 22News that Presidents’ Day weekend and Columbus Day weekend is when they sell the most furniture. It’s a huge weekend for stores selling furniture with places such as Macy’s and Overstock.com offering up to 70 percent off.

It’s not just home goods on sale, shoppers can look forward to stores having their winter clearance sales where stores are trying to sell the last of their winter merchandise to make room for spring styles.