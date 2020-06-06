“Say Their Name” mural in Springfield honors memory of over 60 black people killed by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Say Their Names” mural at Springfield’s Martin Luther King Junior Family Service building on Rutland Street is attracting widespread and positive attention.

People from the community came on Friday to look on approvingly at this powerful artwork designed to confront racial injustice. The mural, inspired by the death of George Floyd, contains the names of more than 60 people of color killed by police during the past year.

The lead mural artist, Wane One of New York, applauds the reaction to his work, “A lot of support from the community, just really a positive vibe, we do what we do, we speak with images and be creative as artists.”

The mural which includes the phase “Say their name” is based on police source information that the victims honored by the mural were not armed.