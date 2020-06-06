“Say Their Names” mural continues to draw positive community reaction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The name of George Floyd is prominently displayed among the dozens comprising the “Say Their Names” mural completed late this past week on the wall facing Rutland street on the Martin Luther King family services building.

Ronn Johnson, the agency’s President, and CEO told 22News Saturday, that some positive impact has been immediate.

“Talking with folks who are coming down from the hilltowns, people who are coming from the suburbs, because they’ve seen it on 22. And they want to see it in person, we’ve had conversations and a very diverse group of people that have cone through, not just folks from the neighborhood, but from across the city snd beyond coming down to be with.”

Describing the mural as inspiring, Ronn Johnson said we acknowledge they were human beings, that every one of these individuals within the past 12 months, their lives were snuffed out by unnecessary police brutality.

Johnson added, “And that’s powerful. we know the current situation today, we know what’s happening in the past few months, because they’ve created a powered keg moment for the tipping point to happen in America to have this conversation about race and racism.”