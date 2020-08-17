Saying goodbye to Springfield Bishop Rozanski

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Roman Catholic Bishop Mitchell Rozanski bid farewell to the city today as he departed for a new calling in St. Louis.

The Bishop was celebrated with an informal going away ceremony Monday at St. Michael’s Cathedral. Well wishers held signs and waved goodbye to the Bishop as he left town.

Rozanski departs Springfield for St. Louis, where he will take over as the new Archbishop of St. Louis.

Peers and parishioners will remember his time in Springfield fondly.

“Bittersweet for Springfield, we are all thrilled of his ascension to Archbishop but for Springfield it is a great loss.” Bill Labroad, Finance Officer for Springfield Diocese

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski was installed as Bishop of Springfield in August of 2014.