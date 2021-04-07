Sbarro reopens at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The General Manager of Holyoke Mall Bill Rogalski announced that Sbarro, a quick-service restaurant brand serving pizza by the slice, has reopened in Café Square.

Sbarro has been best known for its Original XL New-York-style pizza, as well as its pasta and stromboli which will now be available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats.

“We are excited to have reopened the Sbarro at Holyoke Mall, since our first franchised Sbarro restaurant opening in Massachusetts in 1998, we have been able to provide customers Italian specialty foods made with quality ingredients at a reasonable price and served quickly. Holyoke customers have shown they embraced not only the taste of the food but the convenience of pizza by the slice,” said Sbarro Franchisee, Monir Saji.

The Holyoke Mall is reminding residents to wear a mask and follow the safety guidelines established by the CDC.