Sbarro to reopen at the Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sbarro is scheduled to reopen in Café Square at the Holyoke Mall after the coronavirus pandemic shut the location down in Holyoke.

The pizza by the slice restaurant, Sbarro, will reopen in March. Sbarro is best known for its original XL New York style pizza, as well as other Italian food such as pasta and Stromboli.

“We are excited to be reopening the Sbarro at Holyoke Mall,” said Sbarro Franchisee, Monir Saji. “Since our first franchised Sbarro restaurant opening in Massachusetts in 1998, we have been able to provide customers Italian specialty foods made with quality ingredients at a reasonable price and served quickly. Holyoke customers have shown they embraced not only the taste of the food but the convenience of pizza by the slice.”

The Holyoke Mall on-property retail and restaurants follow safety guidelines under the state’s reopening plan and has implemented significant changes to its safety and sanitizing policies and procedures as well as CDC recommendation everyone must follow before entering the mall.