LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a scam call where the person claims to be a Captain of the department looking to meet or collect money for a legal issue or warrant.

The Sheriff’s office says they have received several reports of these types of phone calls asking for money to settle a warrant for missing a court appearance. Some residents said the scammer would ask for $10,000 for two $5,000 fines. The scam asks residents to deposit cash into a kiosk near the department’s serving office on Liberty Street in Springfield to avoid being arrested until an alleged court case is resolved.

Sheriff Nick Cocchi says the phone number used in the scam shows on caller ID as a local law enforcement agency, but it is not legitimate and is likely being spoofed. The Sheriff’s Department would never ask for money from a person like this.

If you receive a phone call similar to this scam, you are asked to hang up and contact your local police department.