Scammers posing as western Massachusetts utility companies

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Criminals are posing as western Massachusetts utility companies to try to get people’s personal information.

Chicopee Electric Light told 22News, scammers claiming to be from CEL call people, and threaten to shut off their power if a payment isn’t made over the phone.

One man who lives in Chicopee said he hasn’t received one of these calls, but he could imagine it would be difficult to know whether the call was legitimate or not.

Chicopee Electric Light told 22News that they would never threaten to shut off service, or demand payment or credit card information over the phone.

Eversource is also reminding people that it’s not in the business of solar panels, and it never solicits door to door for third-party energy suppliers. Eversource told 22News that a worker could come to your door to assess equipment, but they always have a company-issued photo ID.

“You definitely want to see an ID before you let anyone near the house, or even answer questions,” Chicopee resident Norm Roy said. “Once you start answering questions, sometimes they come a little too easy and you give out information you don’t want to.”

If you are unsure if the person at your door is an Eversource employee, you can call the company at 877-659-6326.

Eversource also recommends contacting the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Utilities.