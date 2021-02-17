Scammers using different ways to take advantage of state’s COVID-19 buddy system

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s companion system is supposed to help seniors who may not want to get their vaccine by themselves.

The rule is intended to encourage more seniors to get vaccinated, but it may have some unintended consequences. Massachusetts residents now have the green light for a COVID-19 vaccine if you accompany a friend or family member 75 years and older to their appointment.

A major convenience for Sheila Spring who brought her 99-year-old mother.

“It just made it so much easier because I live with her full time and take care of her full time, it was a big advantage,’ said Spring.

A sense of comfort for some who didn’t want to go alone.

Hector: Do you feel better having her with you?

Barbara (mother): Oh yes

When Governor Charlie Baker visited the Eastfield Mall Mass Vaccination site this past weekend, he said many were using this option. But some have been abusing it.

Different scams have been posted online offering services to bring seniors to their appointments. Scams that could result in stolen financial and personal information.

“Everybody’s got an angle, it’s terrible,” said one local resident.

This companion system is for close friends and family only. The Attorney General’s office has set up a reporting system. You can fill out a form on AG’s website or by calling the office in Boston.

You can also call your local police department if you feel like someone is trying to scam you.