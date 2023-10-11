AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The call for Halloween images has been flowing into the newsroom and they keep getting scarier!

There have to be hundreds of jack-o’-lanterns across this Agawam front lawn. Don’t most of them look scary? The theme here is just as it reads “JACK-O’-LANTERN NIGHTS.” The carved pumpkins are displayed on a tree, fence posts, and the walkway. Watch out for the spooky one standing in the way of the front door.

Who is Manford Thorngate?

The lawn is complete with a graveyard and a spirit floating over it. Manford Thorngate apparently died on April 3, 1930, or 1830 according to this Halloween gravestone. Must be a made-up name, I couldn’t find any record of it. 🧟‍♂️

A Halloween display like this isn’t complete without a fog machine! The lighted pumpkins and fog definitely make this one house a top contender on the spooky side!

I don’t know about you but this makes me want to carve a pumpkin! 22News would love to see your Halloween spirit, email us your photos and video to Reportit@wwlp.com.