CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry has begun their new mobile delivery program.

The mobile food pantry started distributing food and fighting hunger on November 1st. Within the month of November the food truck will continue to visit locations in Chicopee. For those interested in receiving food from the mobile truck this is their current schedule:

Courtesy: Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen

Funding for the truck was donated by Theory Wellness, a recreational marijuana business based in Chicopee.