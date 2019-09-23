Daytime construction scheduled on I-90 starting Monday

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
massdotwork_690735

(WWLP) – MassDOT announced there will be maintenance operations at several locations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Blanford, Russell, and West Stockbridge.

According to a news release sent to 22News from MassDOT, the operations are scheduled to begin Monday through Thursday from 4:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

View Live Traffic Map

Below are the locations and schedules for lane and shoulder closures:

West Stockbridge

  • Deck paving operations will take place on I-90 westbound on Monday from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, from 4:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures during this time.
  • Guard repairs operations will take place on I-90 westbound from Monday to Thursday from 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.  The shoulder of the roadway will be temporarily closed to facilitate this work.

Blandford

  • Deck repair work will take place on I-90 eastbound.1 on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures during this time.

Russell

  • Deck repair work will take place on I-90 eastbound on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be lane closures during this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories