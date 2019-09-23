Daytime construction scheduled on I-90 starting Monday

(WWLP) – MassDOT announced there will be maintenance operations at several locations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Blanford, Russell, and West Stockbridge.

According to a news release sent to 22News from MassDOT, the operations are scheduled to begin Monday through Thursday from 4:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

View Live Traffic Map

Below are the locations and schedules for lane and shoulder closures:

West Stockbridge

Deck paving operations will take place on I-90 westbound on Monday from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, from 4:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures during this time.

Guard repairs operations will take place on I-90 westbound from Monday to Thursday from 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The shoulder of the roadway will be temporarily closed to facilitate this work.

Blandford

Deck repair work will take place on I-90 eastbound.1 on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures during this time.

Russell