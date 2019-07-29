Scholarship awarded in memory of former state rep. and activist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The memory of the late David Vigneault was honored on Monday with the awarding of a college scholarship in his name.

Vigneault, a State Representative in the 1960’s and ’70’s, fought against racial segregation. He died from pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

Former Springfield State Representative Paul Caron presented the first scholarship in Vigneault’s name to 19-year-old Tawreack Gamble-Eddington of Springfield.

“It’s really a unique opportunity, having known the former representative,” Gamble-Eddington said. “But also having the opportunity to involve my neighborhood, having the scholarship.”

Paul Caron recalled that “Dave Vigneault, even after he left office, was considered a foot soldier in the arsenal of democracy.”

During the 1960s, Dave Vigneault was a member of the freedom riders, activists who rode buses through the South in an effort to integrate racially segregated public facilities and to support black voting rights in Mississippi.