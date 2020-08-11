Scholarship awarded to graduate of SABIS International Charter School

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremony was held outside City Hall in Springfield Tuesday for a scholarship winner from SABIS International Charter School.

The 2020 recipient of the ‘Dave Vigneault Political Scholarship’ was awarded to Rose McCaffery. She will receive $1,000 scholarship and will be majoring in Political Science and Communications at American International College this Fall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the scholarship was created to pay tribute to former State Representative Dave Vigneault, who died in 2019 from Pancreatic Cancer, and to his lifelong commitment to political activism, Public Service, Social Justice.

“The Dave Vigneault Political Scholarship is committed to continuing his belief in the need to encourage all young people to becoming involved in the political process.” Former State Representative Paul Caron, Chairman of the Scholarship Review Committee.

Dave Vigneault (Courtesy: Paul Caron)

Vigneault, who had a life-long commitment to Social Justice, was arrested in Mississippi in 1965, after joining the Freedom Riders, and traveling to Mississippi to help register black voters. His arrest and subsequent jailing, served as inspiration for the 1988 movie ‘Mississippi Burning’. A copy of the movie is also being awarded to McCaffery, and other scholarship applicants, as well.

Members of the ‘Dave Vigneault Scholarship Review Committee‘: