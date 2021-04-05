Scholarship deadline approaching at Holyoke Community College

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Community College is reminding students of the deadline to apply for a scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The Holyoke Community College Foundation scholarship’s deadline is on April 16 and will help over 200 students through the HCC Foundation. According to HCC, more than $245,000 in awards will be available for incoming, continuing, and transferring HCC students through more than 150 different scholarships.

“Scholarships are essential to helping students succeed, amid this challenging year, our donors have responded with extraordinary generosity, and we are so grateful for their continued belief in HCC students and our mission,” Amanda Sbriscia, Executive Director of the HCC Foundation said.

Applicants need to fill out a single online form to be automatically matched with the scholarships they are most qualified to receive. Students must already be currently enrolled at HCC or accepted for the upcoming academic year.

The scholarships are based on financial needs, specific majors, residence, and academic achievements.