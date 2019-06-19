Scholarship dinner held in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – A special dinner was held for the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy.

The LYA honored the Barr family with a scholarship dinner at the Congregation B’Nai Torah in Longmeadow.

Tuesday night’s dinner featured a special guest speaker, author of “The Last Jewish Gangster: from Meyer to Myron,” Myron Sugerman.

The book details Sugerman’s experiences with some of the most infamous Jewish mobsters.

“It helps us provide education to all Jewish students, whether or not they can afford the tuition payments,” said Esther Kosofsky, dinner coordinator at LYA.

Dr. Ira and Mary Nathanson received the Pillar of Torah Award Tuesday night.