HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A scholarship dinner was held in Holyoke tonight to benefit students who attend Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy (LYA) in Longmeadow.

The dinner helps to support the academy and the many families that benefit from its education, regardless of their ability to pay. The academy provides Jewish education in Early Childhood, Elementary, and Middle School, as well as Chabad Hebrew School. Lorie and Charlie Epstein were honorees, who contributed and supported the cause.

“The scholarships certainly help the students while they are in school and it really allows us to put more effort into each student and we follow them in their growth after they leave,” said Esther Kosofky, Administrator for LYA.

This event is one of many, that is helping to raise about 250 thousand dollars for the scholarship fund.