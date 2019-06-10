Scholarship fund set up in honor of GySgt. Thomas Sullivan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A scholarship fund has been set up for students at Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield in honor of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan.

Sullivan’s family presented a $50,000 check to the school on Monday to establish the scholarship fund. The fund is set up to provide tuition support for Pope Francis students in Springfield’s East Forest Park neighborhood.

Sgt. Sullivan’s brother, Joseph, said they raised the money through donations, a 5K memorial road race and t-shirt sales. The family wanted to use the money to help others in Tommy’s name.

“We wanted to turn it into something good and something that embodied his legacy,” said Joseph Sullivan.”So we decided that Tommy was really into school and into education this was his school, so we came to the conclusion we wanted to make it into a scholarship fund in his honor.”

Gunnery Sgt. Sullivan was shot and killed while trying to save fellow military personnel during a terrorist attack on a Naval Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 2015.