Scholarships are now available for cannabis job training at Holyoke Community College

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cannabis Education Center at Holyoke Community College has announced that they are offering scholarships to students who enroll in its March 2021 cannabis training program.

The two-day “Cannabis Core” training will begin on March 20, and end on March 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The training program will be broken down into two sessions each day, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Each session includes presentations from cannabis industry experts followed by a question and answer session.

The program costs $595 but scholarships that can cover the full amount are available to those who qualify through the Elevate Northeast Fund.

“The goal of the Elevate Northeast Scholarship Fund is to help future cannabis employees and entrepreneurs experience real-world training and education that will bolster their ability to earn viable positions in the cannabis industry,” said Cara Crabb-Burnham, Elevate Northeast’s Director of Education.

According to Crabb-Burnham the scholarships are aimed at students from communities negatively impacted by drug laws after the legalization of marijuana and funded by donations from cannabis businesses who wish to break the stigma of cannabis consumption.

“Through this scholarship program we hope to attract students to the cannabis industry who have a passion for cannabis and want to ensure the cannabis space is diverse, equitable, and fair,” said Crabb-Burnham.

Students who complete the core training are eligible to register for classes in one of four cannabis industry career tracks.

You can apply for a scholarship here, and register for the March Cannabis Core Training class online.