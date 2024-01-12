HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden firefighters have put out a fire that started on a school bus Friday afternoon.

According to Hampden Police, dispatchers received several 911 calls around 3:00 p.m. for reports of a school bus on fire. All of the passengers of the school bus were safely evacuated with no injuries.

Photos shared to 22News show the front engine completely destroyed in the fire. Most of the windows were shattered and the top half of the bus was damaged.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire at this time.