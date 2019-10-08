School bus involved in crash in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – A school bus was involved in a crash in Ludlow Tuesday afternoon.

Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas told 22News there were students on the bus at the time of the crash, which happened near the intersection of Miller, Lyons, and Center Streets around 2:30 p.m.

Maretta Thomsen of Sabis International Charter School told 22News the bus was taking members of the cross country team to a sporting event. She said all students appeared to be okay.

En route to a bus accident in Ludlow. Sabis Charter school tells me the bus was carrying members of their cross country team. The school says their students appear to be uninjured, but police are reporting someone involved in the crash was hurt. We’ll have more on @WWLP22News — Hayley Crombleholme (@HayleyHolme) October 8, 2019

Lt. Valadas said he believes there were injuries involved in the accident but did not know whether someone on the bus was injured or if it was someone in another vehicle.

Thomsen told 22News parents have been notified or are in the process of being notified about the accident.

The crash was cleared from the roadway by 4:00 p.m.