School case numbers drop again

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts schools over the week from June 3-9, down from the previous week’s 130 and 250 the week before that.

Of the 85 student cases reported to DESE this week, the most were in Boston and Worcester, which reported six each, followed by five each in East Longmeadow and Springfield.

Eighteen staff cases were reported across 10 districts and one education collaborative, with Boston (four) and Worcester (3) again topping the list.

As the school year winds down, the department plans to publish its final weekly case numbers report next week, on June 17.