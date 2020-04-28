School closures affecting special needs children

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students won’t be back in school until at least the fall in Massachusetts.

Parents have had to go virtual to get the help their child needs and that’s been making things much harder.

This has been an unprecedented time for families, especially those with special needs children.

Schools have been closed since mid-March. This means students are seeing their parents a lot, but not their teachers, or other professionals who help with learning disabilities.

Parents are spending more time with their kids ever with schools being closed but parents with special needs children are facing new challenges. They told 22News the impact this is having on their child.

“Some of the behavior he was doing the head hitting, the tantrums that last an hour you see those things come back and you just think wow. You just feel like a bad parent because you can’t stop it.” Felicia Seymour from Hadley told 22News.

Seymour said they went from seeing their therapist 12 hours a week to 5, since going virtual. But local mental health experts say parents shouldn’t be hard on themselves. This behavior is normal.

“Anytime things are changing, if they are unable to communicate what they are thinking or feeling then they may come out and exhibit behavioral symptoms,” Elaine Burgess, director of Best Life Outpatient Clinic MHA said.

Burgess told 22News its important for parents to continue to do their best in communicating with their child and validating their feelings.

She said parents should definitely continue doing virtual therapy sessions.

It just may take more time for the child to get used to it.