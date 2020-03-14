School closures won’t impact local Chicopee students’ daily breakfast and lunch

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the schools closed, the food service department will alter the means of getting the food to the thousands of students in a timely fashion.

Since the lunchrooms will be off-limits, Food Service Director Melanie Wilk told 22News, her staff will use a “food to go” approach.

This approach is a precaution where families can pick up their children’s breakfasts and lunches from each of the 13 Chicopee schools

“We have to make sure there is little contact as possible, to keep up with the social distancing. We have to make sure everything is sanitized,” said Wilk. “We’re working with maintenance to get all of the Cafeteria’s sanitized this weekend.”

The food on the go meals will become available for pick up at 11 O’clock Monday morning. And from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day afterward for as long as schools remain closed…