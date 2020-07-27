School districts finding balance between remote, in-person learning as first day nears

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students will be heading back to school in about a month, but school districts are still working on how to do it safely.

Chicopee Public Schools will be submitting three plans to the state for the start of the school year. They include a face-to-face learning model, a hybrid learning model, and a remote learning plan.

According to the Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education, all school districts must be able to provide remote learning for parents who would not like their students in the school buildings.

Chicopee conducted two feasibility studies for social distancing in their classrooms. After getting the results, they will be setting a minimum of six feet between students and faculty members.

Matthew Francis, the assistant superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools, told 22News, “Chicopee Public Schools has set a minimum of 6 feet so in a classroom providing one and one instruction there is six feet minimum for in-person learning.”

Francis told 22News if they do go with the hybrid plan, all of their schools have the capacity to accommodate half of the student population along with the students with special needs. And he said face coverings will be required for grades 2 and up unless students are more than six feet apart outside.

Wearing a mask is just a recommendation for students in Pre-K, Kindergarten, and 1st-grade. Of course, there are situations where six feet of social distancing just isn’t possible. For those in need of speech services or PT, Plexiglas dividers would be used.

Wearing a face covering is required for Grades 2 and up, but for Pre-K, Kindergarten, and 1st-grade students, it’s only a recommendation.

The scheduled start of the school year is August 31, but that is still subject to change.