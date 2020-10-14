School districts waiting for DESE guidance and approval on snow day plans

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though it’s only mid-October, with new learning protocols in place, many school districts are figuring out what do to with snow days. In West Springfield their current idea is remote work snow days as a way to hold school without having to extend the school year.

“The students already have their devices. We have a process, we have a procedure around remote learning. We have platforms for remote learning,” West Springfield Superintendent Tim Connor told 22News.

Superintendent Connor said that ultimately the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) gives the final approval on whether or not they can go forward with their snow day plan.

“If we’re in the hybrid model and we had a snow day and we had the permission to do remote, everybody would just go remote at that point,” Connor continued.

But there’s still circumstances where even remote learning wouldn’t work for snow days.

“If Wi-Fi goes down across the town then it will have to be a day that’s made up,” Connor said.

Superintendent Connor says DESE should be giving out guidance on snow days in the next couple weeks. But if the state says remote learning isn’t an option for snow days then they’ll look at adding the days at the end of the school year.

At the next West Springfield school committee meeting, the superintendent wants to discuss snow days, but he says he’ll pause that discussion if DESE hasn’t given guidance by then.