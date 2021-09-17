School for the deaf $2.5M renovation project reopening celebration

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Willy Ross School for the Deaf is holding a grand reopening for the newly-completed renovation and expansion to its administration building Friday.

The two-year project cost $2.5 million to complete improvements to the campus, facilities, and programming. The additions includes the following:

Second story to its administration building

New space for interpreters

Updated audiology center

Redesigned main entrance

Improved wheelchair access

New space for the school’s Work Study Program

Upgraded administrative technology

New landscaping of the property

Replacement of windows

Insulation to increase energy efficiency

School President and CEO Bert Carter will be joined with Dr. J. Robert Kirkwood, Chair of the WRSD Board of Trustees, and George Balsley, Vice Chair of the Board for a dedication ceremony, ribbon cutting and tours of the new facilities from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. located at 32 Norway Street in Longmeadow.