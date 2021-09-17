School for the deaf $2.5M renovation project reopening celebration

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Willy Ross School for the Deaf is holding a grand reopening for the newly-completed renovation and expansion to its administration building Friday.
The two-year project cost $2.5 million to complete improvements to the campus, facilities, and programming. The additions includes the following:
- Second story to its administration building
- New space for interpreters
- Updated audiology center
- Redesigned main entrance
- Improved wheelchair access
- New space for the school’s Work Study Program
- Upgraded administrative technology
- New landscaping of the property
- Replacement of windows
- Insulation to increase energy efficiency
School President and CEO Bert Carter will be joined with Dr. J. Robert Kirkwood, Chair of the WRSD Board of Trustees, and George Balsley, Vice Chair of the Board for a dedication ceremony, ribbon cutting and tours of the new facilities from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. located at 32 Norway Street in Longmeadow.