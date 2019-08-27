School is back in session, have you had this conversation with your student yet?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a difficult conversation – but a necessary one.

In the wake of multiple mass shootings, many of them being at schools, parents are forced to talk to their kids about safety in a very new way.

Alejandro Rodriquez-Colon has five daughters. Two of them headed back to school and are loving every minute of it. While the kids focus on learning and having fun at school, their parents can’t help but worry about their safety.

And with good reason, the amount of mass shootings across the U.S. so far in 2019 has outpaced the number of days this year. The group Gun Violence Archive, which tracks mass shootings, defines a mass shooting as any incident in which at least four people were shot, not counting the shooter.

“I always tell them don’t get next to anybody they don’t know,” said Rodriguez-Colon. “And if they see something strange, just try to go back into the school.”

Springfield Public Schools pumped millions of dollars into increasing security. For example, a new visitor entry system is now in place at most schools – including Springfield Central High School. Visitors are buzzed in, they need to show a proper form of ID, and wear a visitor badge.

Alba Andino talks with her grandkids about school safety and told 22News, “I talk to them and they say ‘don’t worry I’m going to be okay because you always tell us to be careful when going to school – you also give us advice’ and so – you know.”

“It’s like we also do, just keep it in mind,” Rodriguez-Colon said.

Right now in Washington, the debate is on Red Flag laws on the federal level. In New England, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island currently have Red Flag laws on the books, which allows police to petition the court to remove guns from a person who might pose a threat to themselves or others.