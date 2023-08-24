SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the start of classes just around the corner many parents are trying to set their kids up for success but the costs of school supplies can quickly add up.

The Rotary Club of East Longmeadow is donating 144 backpacks and supplies to Brightwood Elementary School to help students families and teachers this back-to-school season. The Rotary Club noticed that there was a need for school supplies over at Brightwood.

With the help of a district grant, the Rotarians were able to set aside enough funds and gather enough volunteers to prepare and donate backpacks for students in grades K through 5. These backpacks are packed with everything that a student may need from notebooks to pencils and scissors and even crayons, markers, and rulers.

22News spoke with Adele Hill from the East Longmeadow Rotary Club about the importance of giving back this back-to-school season, “We like to help families out whenever we can. We have millions of Rotarians throughout the world helping out families and locally we’re able to do things like backpack events for those who may need a little more support getting back into the school year.”

Not only will these backpacks help the students, but they will also help teachers at the school who oftentimes have to pay money out of their own pockets to get supplies for their classrooms. The backpack and school supply donation is part of the Rotary Club’s Grant Program supporting underserved communities and combating human trafficking.