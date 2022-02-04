Schools and RMV locations closed due to wintery weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From Springfield to Greenfield: rain, snow, and everything in between has been the reality for many drivers Friday.

Massachusetts State Police said between 5:00 p.m. Thursday night to roughly 3:00 p.m. Friday they responded to well over 200 crashes in the state, involving injuries or property damage; one person even died.

Greenfield DPW Director Marlo Warner said they had a sand crew on standby at 4 AM Friday, “The beginning of the game plan is kind of what I call a backwards storm because we couldn’t pre-treat. It was rainy so the salt would obviously get washed away.”

Preparing for the potentially rough roadways, the RMV closed most of its locations, including Springfield and Chicopee. However a number of people with appointments showed up to the RMV that day, only to find out they were canceled.

“I wanted to get my license renewed and you know there’s nobody here,” said Jeff Herron from Belchertown. “They closed the offices so I’m gonna have to go to AAA I think.”

One event that is still on with minimal changes, Winter Carnival in Greenfield, a tradition that started 100 years ago. Greenfield Recreation announced events like the Court Square Fire Performers will be delayed to the next day but the Parade of Lights and Fireworks were still on.