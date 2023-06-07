SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another class of 2023 receiving their high school diplomas Wednesday evening, and celebrating four years of hard work, with majority of them happening amid a pandemic.

Students from Springfield’s High School of Science and Technology graduating at Symphony Hall, with much jubilation!

The seniors finally reaching that milestone in their academic career, and it was a proud moment for many, as the school’s graduation rate increased from 39.9 percent in 2012 to 93.6 last year.

Family and friends there, giving advice to the graduates, “Whatever dreams that you want, inspire them! Be true to what you want and be true to yourself at the end of the day. This moment here, for yourself and for your loved ones, stay true to yourself. Whatever you want in your life, make it happen,” says Cameron Wilkinson of Springfield.

A rep. with the district said, there were a total of 250 graduates Wednesday night, 80 of which will be heading off to college in the fall. The Sci-Tech Class of 2023 also secured $3 million in scholarships.